Delhi court grants bail to I-PAC co-founder in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Vinesh Kumar Chandel, co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage investigation.

The order was passed by additional sessions judge Amit Bansal at the Patiala House Courts. The court noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Chandel under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was given an opportunity to oppose the bail plea but chose not to do so.

Chandel had earlier approached the court seeking bail, following his arrest in the case. On 23 April, the court had issued notice to the ED and sought its response. However, just days later, on 28 April, his interim bail application on medical grounds was rejected.

In denying interim relief, the court had observed that while the grounds cited — including the deteriorating health of his 74-year-old mother suffering from dementia — were sympathetic, they did not meet the threshold of urgency or exceptional circumstances required in cases under the anti-money laundering law.