Delhi Court grants bail to man allegedly involved in duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims

The accused provided the bank account number of Babita Shah.



The public prosecutor strongly opposed the bail application on the ground that the investigation, in this case, was going on and 1-2 complaints of similar nature had been received. It was also apprised before the court that his involvement in other complaints has not surfaced and his involvement in providing details of one account could be linked so far. On being enquired from the Investigating Officer, it was submitted that other than the disclosure statement no evidence was collected against the accused and he was not involved in any other criminal case.