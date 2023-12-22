Delhi court grants police 60 more days to complete NewsClick probe

A Delhi court on Friday (22 December) granted the city police 60 more days to complete its probe in the case it has lodged against NewsClick under anti-terror law UAPA over allegation that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda in India.

Special judge Hardeep Kaur also extended the judicial custody of the news portal's founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources department head Amit Chakravarty till 20 January.

The court passed the order on a plea moved by the Delhi police that sought more time to complete the investigation.

The application sought the maximum permissible time of 180 days from the day of arrest of an accused under special laws like the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to complete the investigation.

Without the court's permission, the probe agency would have had three months from the day of the arrest to complete the probe.

As per the law, if a probe agency fails to complete the investigation within the stipulated time, the accused in custody get a statutory right to bail.

The application said the documents and other evidence in the case were voluminous and the agency has to visit several places outside Delhi as part of the probe which was likely to take time.