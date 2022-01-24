Delhi Court orders framing of sedition charge against Sharjeel Imam

According to the police, Imam made the alleged inflammatory speeches in Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi on December 13, 2019, and in Aligarh Muslim University, UP on January 16, 2020. He has been in judicial custody since January 28, 2020, and is presently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.



A detailed order copy is expected to be made available later in the day.



Earlier, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar of Saket court had granted bail to him in a 2019 violence case registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station related to the violence in Jamia on December 13-14, 2019.



Though he was granted bail in the particular case, he was in judicial custody in connection with cases under various IPC sections for offences of rioting and unlawful assembly among others.