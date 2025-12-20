Delhi court orders release of Christian Michel arrested in VVIP chopper case

A special court in Delhi on Saturday ordered the release of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, from custody in a money laundering matter registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) granted Michel relief after recording his undertaking that he would continue to cooperate with the trial if released. However, the order does not immediately clear his exit from prison, as a similar plea remains pending before a special court hearing the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Reacting to the development, Michel told reporters that the decision reaffirmed his faith in the judicial system. “Law has prevailed. India’s Constitution is excellent, and I hope it continues to be upheld,” he said, adding that he was hopeful procedural formalities would be completed soon, particularly in view of his expired passport.

The court accepted submissions made on Michel’s behalf that he had already spent nearly seven years in custody during the course of the trial — a period equivalent to the maximum punishment he could face if convicted of the alleged offences.