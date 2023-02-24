Delhi court rejects CBI's closure report in Rs 222 cr corruption case against meat exporter

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the closure report filed by the CBI in a corruption case against leading meat exporter Hind Agro Industries Limited and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks of about Rs 222 crore and directed the agency to probe the matter further.

The judge passed the directions while taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a related money laundering case and said there was material in it suggesting the offence was committed.

Special Judge Amit Kumar summoned the representative of the accused company and others, including managing director Sirajuddin Qureshi, for March 24.

The CBI, which had lodged an FIR against the company and individuals, including Qureshi and company's director Kiran Qureshi, later moved an application before the court seeking closure of the case for want of evidence to prosecute the accused.