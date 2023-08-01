Delhi court reserves order on acceptance of POCSO report for September 6

The minor wrestler complainant in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday did not oppose the Delhi Police's cancellation report in court.

The purported victim and her father stated their satisfaction with the police investigation, showing no objections to the Delhi Police's report in the case.

They recorded their statement in an in-chamber proceeding before Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who then reserved her order for September 6 on whether to accept the police report.

The Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler.