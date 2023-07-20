Nation

Delhi court reserves order on regular bail application of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan

The judge reserved order after hearing arguments from counsel appearing for the accused and the prosecution, as well as the complainants

Brij Bhushan Singh (photo: NH File Photo)
PTI

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved for later in the day the order on regular bail application of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers sexual harassment case.

The judge reserved order after hearing arguments from counsel appearing for the accused and the prosecution, as well as the complainants.

“Will pass order at 4 pm," the judge said. 


