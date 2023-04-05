Delhi court sends gangster Deepak 'Boxer' to 8-day police custody

A Delhi court sent gangster Deepak "Boxer", who was nabbed in Mexico and brought to India early Wednesday, to an eight-day police custody in connection with a fake passport case.



The Delhi Police had sought his custody for 14 days but the court agreed for 8 days.



He was produced before the judge inside the Patiala House Courts' lockup amid tight security.



Deepak Pahal, alias "Boxer", was caught in Cancun city in Mexico earlier this week when he was trying to entre the US illegally and planning to run his organised crime syndicate from there. He had taken multiple routes and stops to reach the North American country on his way to the US, according to Delhi Police.