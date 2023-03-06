Manish Sisodia sent to Tihar jail; court allows Gita, diary, pen & medicine
AAP leader and ex-deputy chief minister of Delhi, Sisodia has been moved to Tihar Jail No 1
Former deputy chief minister of Delhi and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manish Sisodia has been moved to Tihar jail no 1 after a Delhi court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20 in the alleged liquor policy case.
The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Sisodia was produced in the special court this afternoon after his CBI custody ended. The court has allowed Sisodia to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of Bhagavad Gita. As per media reports, he has also been allowed to carry medicines prescribed during his medical examination.
Sisodia has demaned for a mediatation cell in the jail, his counsel said.
Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts was hearing the case, who had, on March 4, also extended Sisodia's CBI custody for two days and listed his bail plea for March 10.
In the last two days, the CBI questioned him with key witnesses -- former excise commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna and former excise department secretary C. Arvind -- in this case, who recorded their statements in front of a magistrate.
The AAP leader, while addressing the court, had earlier said that the CBI were asking the same questions again and again and it is a mental harassment.
"They are not using third degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too, is mental harassment," he told the court.
The court had also directed the CBI to conduct his medical exams at regular intervals. The agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 after eight hours of questioning.
