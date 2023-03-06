Manish Sisodia sent to Tihar jail; court allows Gita, diary, pen & medicine

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manish Sisodia has been moved to Tihar jail no 1 after a Delhi court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20 in the alleged liquor policy case.

The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia was produced in the special court this afternoon after his CBI custody ended. The court has allowed Sisodia to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of Bhagavad Gita. As per media reports, he has also been allowed to carry medicines prescribed during his medical examination.