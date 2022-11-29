Delhi court sends two men who attacked Aaftab's van to 14 days of judicial custody

The van was attacked by a few people who came out of the car with the intention of harming Poonawalla. The two men, both residents of Gurugram, were seen carrying swords. The police said that their team was on a look out for the rest of the attackers.



"The group of people had come in a car which has been seized. There were 4-5 people. Further action will be taken if the involvement of other people surfaces during questioning. Police teams are also verifying their claims and the group they are associated with," said the police officer.



An FIR was registered under Sections 186, 353, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at Prashant Vihar Police Station.