Delhi court summons Jacqueline Fernandez on Sept 26 in extortion case

Recently, the ED had attached a number of Jacqueline's fixed deposits claiming that they had tainted money. The agency filed the second supplementary chargesheet on August 17 in the matter against the actress.



The probe agency had attached Jacqueline's FDs worth Rs 7.2 crore, terming them as proceeds of crime.



In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who had introduced him to Bollywood actresses.



Pinky used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later used to drop them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar, as per the chargesheet.



In December last year, the ED had filed the first chargesheet in this matter. Chandrashekhar spent around Rs 20 crore on buying gifts for models and Bollywood celebrities, which were refused by a few of them.



Jacqueline has confessed to have received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.