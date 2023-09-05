Delhi court summons Kejriwal's wife over voter list allegations by BJP leader

A Delhi court has issued summons to Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in response to allegations of violating provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, by enrolling on voter lists for two different constituencies.

The order to summon her came in a case filed by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harish Khurana in 2019, alleging that Sunita was registered as a voter on the electoral rolls of Sahibabad (Ghaziabad constituency) and Chandni Chowk in Delhi, which was in violation of Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act.

The complaint also alleged that she could be punished for offences under Section 31 of the Act, which pertains to making false declarations.