Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in land-for-job scam

A Delhi court on Monday summoned former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel directed the accused persons to appear before the court on March 15.