Delhi court to hear Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's plea against defamation case on Oct 14

A Delhi court will on October 14 hear an application filed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against a defamation complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Special MP-MLA Court Judge M K Nagpal had on September 16 posted the matter for arguments for October on the joint request of the advocates representing both Gehlot and Shekhawat.

The judge had earlier refused to stay the proceedings in complaint, but allowed the Congress leader to appear before a metropolitan magistrate through video conference.

A magisterial court is hearing Shekhawat's complaint over Gehlot's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam. The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.