Delhi court to pass order on Engineer Rashid's bail plea tomorrow

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday, 3 September its order on the regular bail plea of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, who is in jail in a terror funding case.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh heard arguments on the application during an in-camera hearing (not open to public) on 28 August and reserved the order.

The judge had on 20 August issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and directed it to file its response by 28 August on his plea.

On 5 July, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office after he won the Lok Sabha elections.