Delhi court upholds FIR against Sambit Patra, asks police not to name him as accused

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a revision petition filed by BJP leader Sambit Patra challenging a magisterial court's order to register an FIR against him in response to allegations that he had posted a doctored video of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal supporting the now-scrapped farm laws.

While dismissing the petition, the sessions court directed the police to conduct an investigation without naming Patra as an accused.

The court referred to the initial police report, which indicated that Patra had unknowingly uploaded the doctored video on a social media platform, but was not its originator.

The revision plea was filed against the order of a magisterial court that directed the police to register an FIR against Patra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi.