Delhi: Death toll in Rohini building collapse rises to three; rescue operation ends

The death toll in the building collapse in Delhi’s Rohini area rose to three on Thursday after rescuers pulled two more bodies from the debris during an overnight operation, officials said.

The rescue effort, launched on Wednesday evening after a four-storey building under construction collapsed in Sector 16 amid heavy rain, has now been completed. Five people were rescued in all, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Fire personnel pulled three people out of the rubble, of whom two were declared dead while one sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital. Another person was rescued by local residents before emergency teams reached the site but was later declared dead at hospital. One more person was also rescued during the operation.

“The rescue operation has been completed. DFS crews are still at the site,” a fire official said on Thursday.

The building collapsed at around 4.20 pm on Wednesday at properties G-4/152 and G-4/153 near an MCD school in Rohini’s Sector 16, triggering a large-scale emergency response.