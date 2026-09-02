Delhi records 90 dengue cases in August, tally reaches 311

Delhi recorded its highest monthly number of dengue cases so far this year in August, with 90 infections reported amid a broader rise in mosquito-borne diseases in the capital, according to the latest report of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The data showed that 311 dengue cases, 119 malaria cases and 22 chikungunya cases had been reported in the city up to August 29. Despite the increase in infections, no deaths linked to any of the three diseases have been reported so far this year.

Dengue cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, with 39 cases recorded in the week preceding the latest report alone.

The 90 dengue cases reported in August were more than double the 40 cases recorded in July, making August the month with the highest number of dengue infections so far in 2026.

April had previously recorded the second-highest monthly total, with 52 dengue cases.

The rise comes as Delhi enters the period when mosquito-borne diseases typically become a greater concern, with rainfall and water accumulation creating conditions conducive to mosquito breeding. The MCD data indicates that the increase in dengue cases has accelerated in recent weeks, even as the overall number of reported infections remains relatively limited compared with seasonal outbreaks seen in some previous years.