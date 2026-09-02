Delhi records 90 dengue cases in August, tally reaches 311
MCD data shows 90 dengue cases in August, taking the city’s tally to 311 by August 29; no deaths have been reported from the three mosquito-borne diseases so far
Delhi recorded its highest monthly number of dengue cases so far this year in August, with 90 infections reported amid a broader rise in mosquito-borne diseases in the capital, according to the latest report of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
The data showed that 311 dengue cases, 119 malaria cases and 22 chikungunya cases had been reported in the city up to August 29. Despite the increase in infections, no deaths linked to any of the three diseases have been reported so far this year.
Dengue cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, with 39 cases recorded in the week preceding the latest report alone.
The 90 dengue cases reported in August were more than double the 40 cases recorded in July, making August the month with the highest number of dengue infections so far in 2026.
April had previously recorded the second-highest monthly total, with 52 dengue cases.
The rise comes as Delhi enters the period when mosquito-borne diseases typically become a greater concern, with rainfall and water accumulation creating conditions conducive to mosquito breeding. The MCD data indicates that the increase in dengue cases has accelerated in recent weeks, even as the overall number of reported infections remains relatively limited compared with seasonal outbreaks seen in some previous years.
Dengue, malaria and chikungunya are all transmitted by mosquitoes, although through different mosquito species and transmission cycles. Their prevalence can be influenced by rainfall, stagnant water, temperature and the effectiveness of mosquito-control measures.
The latest figures also show that dengue remains the most frequently reported among the three diseases in Delhi this year. Of the 452 combined cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya recorded up to August 29, dengue accounted for 311.
The increase in cases is likely to put greater focus on vector-control measures across the city as the monsoon season progresses. Preventing stagnant water from accumulating in homes, construction sites, drains and other areas is among the key measures used to limit mosquito breeding.
The residents are advised to remove standing water from containers and other potential breeding sites.
With August accounting for nearly a third of the dengue cases recorded so far this year, the latest figures underscore the need for continued monitoring as Delhi moves deeper into the mosquito-borne disease season.
For now, however, the MCD report indicates that no fatalities from dengue, malaria or chikungunya have been recorded in the capital this year, despite the recent increase in cases.