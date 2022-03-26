Delhi Dy CM presents Rs 75,800 cr 'Rozgar Budget' for 2022-23

The Delhi government has proposed Budget Estimate of Rs 75,800 crore for the year 2022-23, 9.86 per cent higher than the Budget Estimate of Rs 69,000 crore for the year 2021-22 and 13.13 per cent higher than the Revised Estimates.



Sisodia announced a budget of Rs 9,668 crore for the health sector. The Deputy CM said a toll free helpline will be launched for the health card initiative. The government has also sanctioned Rs 160 crore for healthcards for Delhi residents. He also said Rs 15 crore have been allocated for yoga teachers who will provide yoga training to the people of Delhi.



In its annual budget, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 800 crore for creating and providing jobs, an audit of which will also be undertaken for the first time, the Deputy Chief Minister informed. He added that Rs 475 crore has been allocated for construction and development of Mohalla Clinics, polyclinics and Mahila Mohalla Clinics. Additionally, the government has also allocated Rs 1,900 crore to construct four new hospitals and redeveloping and upgrading existing hospitals in the city.



The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for re-development of popular marketplaces. "The Delhi government will also organise retail and wholesale shopping festivals for 6 to 8 weeks. Under this policy, several popular markets in the city will be redeveloped. The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for this purpose. About five markets will be redeveloped in the first phase", said Sisodia.