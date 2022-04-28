Delhi: Efforts to tame Bhalswa landfill fire continue for third day

Another official said rising temperatures lead to the formation of the "extremely flammable" methane gas at dumping yards.



Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed "corruption" in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfills in the city, saying the BJP-ruled civic bodies should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.



Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of ragpickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week as thick smoke enveloped the area.



Three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.