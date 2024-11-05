Delhi enveloped in toxic haze, AQI in severe zone in some areas

Delhiites continued to breathe toxic air on Tuesday, 5 November, as the air quality edged closer to the severe zone in some areas.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 384 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 4 pm daily was reported at 381 on Monday, the second highest in the country.

Data from the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that out of the 38 monitoring stations, 13 were in the severe category with readings above 400.

These stations are Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, NSIT Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, Moti Marg, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Mundka and Jahangirpuri.