Delhi Excise policy case: CBI defers questioning on Dy CM Sisodia's request for more time

The CBI has kept open the probe against Sisodia and other FIR named accused.

Three months later, the agency said it has stumbled upon details of meetings, message exchanges and transactions on which explanation could be sought from the deputy chief minister, who hold the charge of the Excise department, they said. The CBI is also armed with the concessional statement of Dinesh Arora, alleged to be Sisodia's "close associate" who is understood to have spilled the beans about how the excise policy was allegedly swung in favour of some liquor traders and "South Lobby" of Hyderabad-based politicians and alcohol traders who are under scanner of the agencies. The deputy chief minister said he has asked for time for February last week as he was "finalising the budget of Delhi and it is a crucial time". "I have told them that I will come after the last week of February.

"It is my duty as finance minister to present the budget on time and I have been working 24 hours for it. I have requested the CBI to allow me to come after the last week of February and answer all their questions," he told reporters.

Referring to the apex court ordering issuance of a notice for convening the first meeting of the civic body to fix the date of elections for the MCD mayor, the AAP leader told PTI, "The BJP lost elections and then they lost again on Friday in the Supreme Court. So this is their revenge". "They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested," he charged.

"I have always cooperated with the CBI and ready to do it again but I am just seeking time as I am finalising the budget and if I go now, the budget will suffer and the people of Delhi will suffer," he said.

Maintaining that he was not scared of getting arrested or going to jail, Sisodia said he "just wants time to finish the budget and I have all answers to the questions of the CBI". While the Delhi BJP said it was surprising that Sisodia was finding excuses to evade CBI inquiry, the Congress demanded his resignation over graft allegations.