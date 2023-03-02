Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

According to a CBI FIR, AAP functionary Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Amandeep Dhal and Sameer Mahandru were actively involved in framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government for the year 2021-22.



The money laundering case of the ED stems from the CBI FIR.



Till now, the ED has filed two chargesheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of 10 people, including Dhal.



The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi LG later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption done by government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders among others.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in this case by the CBI on Sunday.