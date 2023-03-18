Delhi excise policy case: ED likely to confront Sisodia with his PA today

The ED has already got five days more custody of Sisodia in the case. The ED had earlier told the court that during interrogation former Secretary C. Arvind, Excise Secretary Arava Gopi Krishna and Sanjay Goyal were confronted together.



The ED, while seeking more custodial remand of Sisodia, said that C Arvind had to be confronted again. Apart from him, the ED wants to confront witness Dinesh Arora and accused Amit Arora.



The ED has said that they have recovered huge cloud data which they were looking into. Apart from this, the agency also had to get details about the cell phones of all the accused which went missing.