Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha for questioning on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned BRS leader and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, at its Delhi office on Friday for questioning in connection with the excise policy case in the national capital, officials said.

Kavitha was questioned several times at the ED headquarters in March and had to submit her mobile phones to the federal agency.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor had recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).