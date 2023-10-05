Delhi Excise Policy case: SC clarifies question was not to implicate AAP

While hearing the bail pleas of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, 5 October, Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna clarified that the bench's query was a legal question and not to implicate anyone.

"We want to clarify that our question yesterday was not to implicate anyone. Suppose if as per the prosecution if A is not being prosecuted can B or C be prosecuted? " he asked, adding that the query was posed in this context.

The Supreme Court resumed hearing Sisodia’s bail applications in relation to cases against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged Excise Policy case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N Bhatti heard the pleas.

After taking the bench through the evidence and statements of the approver, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi concluded by drawing the court's attention to media headlines that said that the apex court had asked why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not named in the PMLA case by the ED.

Singhvi expressed concern over the "distortion" of the bench's query by the headlines of prominent media channels and newspapers.