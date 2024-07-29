Excise 'scam': HC reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in CBI case

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 29 July, reserved its order on the bail plea by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The verdict was reserved by justice Neena Bansal Krishna after hearing the counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI opposed Kejriwal's bail plea in the case, saying he was the "sutradhaar" of the excise scam and if released, he could influence the witnesses.

"The investigation could not have been concluded without his arrest. Within a month we filed the charge sheet," said CBI's counsel advocate D.P. Singh.

Earlier in the day, the CBI filed its final charge sheet in the trial court against the chief minister and five others, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.