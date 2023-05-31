Delhi gets 186 pc more rain this pre-monsoon season; Jan-May air quality best since 2016

A fresh spell of rain drenched Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total precipitation recorded this pre-monsoon season to 184.3 mm which is 186 per cent more than normal rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Copious rainfall has also yielded the best air quality in the January to May period in the city since 2016, barring 2020 which saw strict lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19.

May, generally the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, recorded 111 mm of rainfall this time, which is 262 per cent more than the long-term average of 30.7 mm.