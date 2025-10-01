Delhi godman taken to institute campus; pornographic material seized

Delhi Police on Wednesday escorted self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students, to a private management institute in the city where the alleged crimes occurred.

This marks the second time police have taken him to the premises since his arrest earlier this week. According to senior officers involved in the investigation, a fresh search of Saraswati’s residential quarters within the campus was carried out, lasting over an hour.

During the operation, police reportedly recovered a sex toy, five CDs believed to contain pornographic content, and three doctored photographs showing the accused alongside prominent world leaders —including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and a British political figure. These items have been sent for forensic examination.

Police sources said these fake images may have been used by Saraswati to create an illusion of influence and gain the trust of victims and followers. Investigators also uncovered 'lewd' chats on Saraswati’s mobile phone with several unidentified women.

In one disturbing exchange, he allegedly asked a woman, “One Dubai sheikh wants a sex partner, do you have any nice friend?” The chats, filled with pet names like 'baby doll' suggest a pattern of manipulation and exploitation.