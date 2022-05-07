Delhi government in preparation to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 a.m.

The source said that the government is coordinating with the Delhi Police and other agencies for the safe implementation of the new timings.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, asked the department in an official note on Thursday to extend the closing time of restaurants, and to ensure that no establishment is subjected to harassment if it stays open till 3 a.m.



"Delhi government approved the New Excise Policy in November 2021 allowing the operating timings of restaurants up to 3am in consonance with the operational timings of NCR cities including Gurugram and Noida. The final implementation is being coordinated with the other agencies including Delhi Police," read the note by Sisodia.