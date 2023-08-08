Delhi govt approves removal of 96 trees for railway building in Delhi

The Delhi government has made it mandatory for the Northern Railway to plant ten times the number of trees that would be removed from the site of the building. These trees will be planted upon the identified land parcels within three months from the date on which the permission for shifting of the trees will be issued.



The Northern Railway will further take the responsibility of maintaining the trees for the next seven years, as per the Delhi government's guidelines.



As per the proposal approved by the Delhi government, various species of trees that suit the soil and climate of the national capital will be planted in lieu of the removal and transplantation of the trees. These include neem, amaltas, pipal, pilkhan, gular, bargad, desi kikar and arjun, among other species. These trees will be planted as saplings of six-eight feet in height on non-forest lands, the statement said.