Delhi govt bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

This time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.



"Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023," he said.



Rai said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.