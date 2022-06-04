Delhi govt forms volunteer-based committees to take care of 500 tricolours it is installing

"Each flag's condition will be monitored, cared for by respective five-member Tiranga Samman Samiti in Delhi. Tiranga Samman Samiti will report to PWD officials if a flag gets torn, soiled or has any blemish due to dust, storm or pollution," Kejriwal said at an event organised to address the volunteers of Tiranga Samman Samiti at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

Kejriwal said these committees will mobilise 1,000 volunteers in their area who will work for the service of the country and social welfare.

"These volunteers will be assigned five duties. No one should sleep hungry in their area; no child should be left out of school; medical aid should be ensured to those who are in need; no homeless should be left in streets, and their respective areas should be clean," Kejriwal said.