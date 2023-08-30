Delhi govt planted over 36 lakh saplings, shrubs in 2023 so far: Minister Rai

The Delhi government has already planted over 36 lakh saplings and shrubs, completing 69 per cent of the annual plantation, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government had set a target of planting 52 lakh saplings and shrubs in the financial year 2023-24 to increase the green cover in the national capital.

"We aimed to plant 50 per cent of these saplings ahead of the G20 Summit. I am pleased to share that we have surpassed this target, planting more than 36 lakh (69 per cent) saplings and shrubs," Rai said during a press conference.

The rest of the plantation will be completed under the winter action plan, a strategy to reduce pollution during winters, after the G20 Summit, he added.