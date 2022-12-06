Delhi govt restricts BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR

After the Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the revised GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) on Sunday reviewed all the actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the GRAP in Delhi and NCR, the transport department of Delhi govt has restricted the entry of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi, with immediate effect.



The restrictions on the vehicle will continue till December 9 or downward the revision in GRAP stage whichever is earlier.



"As per the directions under GRAP-3, Transport Dept of Delhi Govt orders restrictions to ply BS-3 Petrol and BS-4 Diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 9th December or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier," said the transport department in a official communication.



However, the restriction will not be imposed on the vehicles deployed in emergency services, government and election work.