Delhi govt spends Rs 293cr on ads during Covid from 10,665 cr estimated fiscal deficit for 2021-22

As per the Budget estimates for 2021-22, Delhi government's total expenditure in the financial year is targeted at Rs 69,000 crore. This is an annual increase of 16 per cent over the actual expenditure in 2019-20. The expenditure is proposed to be met through receipts of Rs 54,07 crore and borrowings of Rs 9,285 crore. The total receipts for 2021-22 other than borrowings are expected to register an annual increase of 6 per cent over 2019-20.



According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2020-21, the per capita GSDP of Delhi in 2020-21 at constant price was estimated to be Rs 2,83,614 which is 7 per cent lower than that in the financial year 2019-20. In 2020-21, agriculture, including mining, manufacturing and services sector, contributed to 3 per cent, 14 per cent and 83 per cent of the economy. However, these sectors contracted by 4.6 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively.



Nirmal Khandelwal, Chairman, Delhi and NCR Committee, PHDCCI, told IANS, "Delhi's financial health is deteriorating from last two years since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Industry, trade, labour, theatre, production unit all are shut in the capital city more or less since the pandemic hit India which has badly impacted the financial condition of Delhi. The main earning source of the city is tourism, which has badly been affected by Covid-19. Additionally, the several production units have been shifted to the neighbouring states in Noida and Gurugram, so the major part of its revenue goes to that neighbouring states."



He added that the Economic Survey of 2021-22 will throw light on these issues as no major relief have been given by Delhi government during the Covid era.



However, the Economic Survey of year 2021-22 is expected in March 2022 as Delhi government is likely to present its annual budget during the Assembly session starting from March 23.



The Delhi government's annual budget for 2022-23 will have a roadmap for the city's economic progress and creating job opportunities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said last week.



He said a special attention will be given to bring the national capital's economy back on track.