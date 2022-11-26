Delhi govt starts free Sex Reassignment Surgery in govt hospitals

After a notice was sent by Maliwal to DGHS seeking status of the committee, the Commission was informed that facility of free Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) has now been made available in Burn & Plastic Department of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi.



DCW chief Maliwal has again issued summons to the Health Department seeking reasons for starting free sex reassignment surgeries only in one government hospital and not in all hospitals which have a 'Burn & Plastic' surgery ward along with a plastic surgeon, as those are needed for the SRS procedure.



However, the Commission has now been informed by the Directorate of Health Services that the Government has accepted the recommendation of the Commission and a circular in this regard has been issued to all Medical Superintendents of Government hospitals in Delhi that clearly mentions that all Government Hospitals having a aBurn and Plastic Ward' along with the facility of plastic surgeon must begin providing transgenders free sex reassignment surgeries.



"I am happy that after our intervention, free sex reassignment surgeries are going to be finally provided in Government Hospitals in Delhi. In private hospitals, the same procedure costs Rs 10-15 Lacs! Most transgenders cannot afford such huge sums of money. When all facilities are free in Government Hospitals in Delhi, why should transgenders have to pay for a procedure which is crucial for their lives" DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.