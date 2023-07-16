Nation

Delhi govt to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings

People stuck in flood (Photo: Getty Images)
People stuck in flood (Photo: Getty Images)
user

PTI

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

"A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods," Kejriwal said.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x