Delhi govt to reopen primary classes from Nov 9, revokes work-from-home order

The Delhi government on Monday decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of improvement in the city's air quality.

At a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said there has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced.

"Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management," he said.

"Primary schools will reopen from November 9 and the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is being revoked," the minister said.