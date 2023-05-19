Delhi govt urges L-G to clear transfer of Services Secy amidst delay

In a growing bureaucratic standoff, Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday expressed his displeasure over the lack of response from Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena regarding the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More.

Bhardwaj claimed that since there was no communication from the L-G's office in the past two days, it prompted him to write a letter urgently requesting the clearance of the file.

Highlighting the importance of the transfer, the Minister emphasized that the government intends to implement several significant changes, and the appointment of a new Services Secretary was a crucial step.

The matter was first raised by Bhardwaj on Thursday, and following the Civil Services Board (CSB) meeting held two days ago, the file was sent to L-G Saxena for final approval.