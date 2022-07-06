Delhi govt's debt increased by 7% in four years up to 2019-20: CAG report

Expenditure of government on subsidies increased from Rs 1,867.61 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 3,592.94 crore in 2019-20 (92.38 per cent). In 2019-20 expenditure on subsidies increased by 41.85 per cent over the previous year, the report said.



Financial assistance to local bodies and others increased by 7.59 per cent from Rs 15,087.22 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 16,232.97 crore in 2019-20.



The increase in investment in 2019-20 over the previous year was Rs 150 crore on account on investment made in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The return on investment was 0.08 per cent in 2019-20 whereas the government paid interest at the average rate of 8.14 per cent on its borrowings during 2019-20, said the CAG report.



The Delhi government is not empowered to raise loans from the open market. Loans and advances received from the Government of India comprise its debt receipts, added the report.