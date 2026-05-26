Delhi Gymkhana: 'No forcible eviction' assures Centre; HC denies interim relief

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to grant interim relief to members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, who have challenged the Centre’s directive asking the club to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by 5 June.

Recording the Centre’s stand, the court noted that there would be no forcible eviction. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that any action, if undertaken, would follow due process of law and be preceded by notice.

A bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan observed that the apprehensions raised by the petitioners were “premature and presumptive,” noting that there was nothing on record to show that proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act had been initiated.

“In case the need so arises, the plaintiffs can avail remedies in accordance with law,” the court said, adding that no further interim directions were warranted in view of the Centre’s statement.

It also rejected concerns that the club’s governing body might hand over possession, and said this was against the club’s stated stand.

The Delhi High Court was hearing two suits—one filed by long-time member Vijay Khurana and another by the Staff Welfare Association of the club. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the club’s last elected body, informed the court that a separate petition had also been filed.

It is worth noting that the Centre, through the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has sent a notice, seeking possession of Delhi Gymkhana by 5 June. The government said that the land is required for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure” and other critical public security purposes, describing the location as highly sensitive and strategic.

The eviction notice has triggered a wider debate over the use of prime land in Lutyens’ Delhi. The Gymkhana Club—an institution rooted in colonial-era legacy and long associated with elite networks—is seen by some as a heritage space and by others as a symbol of entrenched privilege.

Located close to the Prime Minister’s residence, the Delhi Gymkhana Club was established on July 3, 1913, following the decision by the colonial rulers to shift India’s capital from Kolkata to New Delhi. It was initially based at the Coronation Grounds near Civil Lines. In 1928, the club was allotted 27.3 acres in the newly built imperial capital on a perpetual lease at a nominal rent.

The present clubhouse was designed in the 1930s by British architect Robert Tor Russell, who also designed Delhi’s iconic Connaught Place. After Independence in 1947, the word “Imperial” was dropped from the club’s name.

For decades, the club paid a nominal annual rent of ₹409.50 under a 1927 perpetual lease, which fixed ground rent at ₹15 per acre. In 2023, this was revised to ₹4.10 crore annually.

Members, however, emphasise its social and cultural value. Speaking to Financial Express, club member Dr Pooja Sehgal described it as “a second home,” citing its sense of familiarity and continuity. “It is a space that makes you feel relevant and cared for,” she said. The matter is expected to come up for further hearing in the coming days.