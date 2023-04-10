Delhi HC adjourns Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in sedition case for May 4

On May 11, 2022, the top court had stayed till further orders the registration of FIRs, probes, and coercive measures for the offence of sedition across the country by the Centre and the States until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.



The trial court had framed charges against Imam last year under different Sections of the IPC and Section 13 (Punishment for Unlawful Activities) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



The court charged him with sedition, promoting enmity, imputations prejudicial to national integration, and statements conducing to public mischief.



Imam had made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the North East from the country, according to the prosecution.