Delhi HC affirms maternity benefits for pregnant working women

The Delhi High Court has observed that pregnant women in employment are entitled to maternity benefits without being denied so based on the nature of their work, as per the Maternity Benefit Act, 2017.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said that the Act does not suggest barring relief to working expectant women due to the type of their employment.

Justice Singh said that maternity benefits are not solely derived from legal obligations or employment contracts; they are a fundamental part of a woman's identity when choosing to start a family.

The court highlighted that the freedom to become a parent is a constitutional right, and obstructing this right without proper legal procedures contradicts both the Constitution and principles of social justice.