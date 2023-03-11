Delhi HC allows holding of seminar on 'fascism' after Delhi Police denies permission

The Delhi government's counsel submitted that permission for holding the seminar may be granted subject to certain conditions imposed by the court and the "anxiety" of police officials may be satisfied if some information is provided to them.



"In view of the aforesaid and keeping in view the apprehension of some mishappening in the mind of the respondents, this court deems it fit to pass the following directions: The petitioners shall compile a list of invitees to the two days' seminar with complete details as to their residence and their identity cards and submit the same to the SHO, IP Estate by today (Friday) 09:00 pm, so as to enable the SHO, IP Estate to place on his record the number of invitees who are participating in the two days' seminar," the court ordered.



It added that with respect to the invitees who would reach Delhi by Saturday, a similar list would be handed over to police by noon and the petitioners shall also provide the contact number of the responsible person of the organisation to police.



The court took on record the petitioners' assurance that there shall be no cause of any untoward incident so far as the organising committee and the participants are concerned.

The Delhi Police's "arbitrary" order of cancellation has been called out by social activists and journalists on Twitter.