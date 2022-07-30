Delhi HC asks newspaper to remove article against YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

"Undoubtedly, a person has a right to criticise the views expressed by another individual and such criticism would be covered under right to free speech. However, vicious attacks cannot be made on the character of a person under the guise of journalistic freedom and free speech. In my prima facie view, there is nothing in the aforesaid videos to substantiate allegations of child abuse.



"Consequently, an ad interim injunction is passed in favour of the plaintiffs and against the defendants," the court said, directing Mint to take down the article from its online platform within a week.



The paper has been further restrained from posting, circulating or publishing the article or any other defamatory material in respect to the plaintiffs on any online or offline platforms, it added.