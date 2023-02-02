Delhi HC asks NIA to respond to Hurriyat leader Nayeem Khan's bail plea

It had said that the accused was prima facie involved in terror funding activities and had led a pro-ISIS rally and visited the area where terrorists were killed.



An over 12,000-page charge sheet was filed by the NIA against Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin and others for "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley.



LeT terrorist Saeed was also accused of using the services of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, a co-accused in the case, for passing on the money to the separatists and some individuals who were actively indulging in stone-pelting in various areas of the Valley, the NIA had said in the charge sheet.



The agency has booked Pakistan-based terrorists Saeed and Salahuddin and others for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy and sedition under the Indian Penal Code and under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.