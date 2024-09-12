Delhi HC asks Puja Khedkar to respond to UPSC’s perjury plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 12 September sought former probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar's response on a plea by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) seeking initiation of perjury proceedings against her for allegedly giving false statement and affidavit in the court.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to Khedkar on the UPSC’s application and granted her three weeks to file reply to it.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on 26 November.

The UPSC contended that the 31 July communication by which Khedkar’s candidature was cancelled was communicated to her on her registered email id the same day. It said it was the same email id, which was registered in her online application for the Civil Service Program (CSP) 2022.

However, she made a false statement in the court that she has not been served with the order and she came to know of it only through the press release issued by the UPSC, it claimed.

Senior advocate Naresh Kaushik, representing the UPSC, submitted that the former officer even gave false information to her lawyers and she very well knew that she was making a false statement on oath yet she deliberately swore to the correctness of the false statement.

“Making false averments on oath with the view to obtain favourable orders from the court, being a very serious offence, undermines the very foundation of the legal system,” said the application filed by advocate Vardhman Kaushik.