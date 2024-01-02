Delhi HC asks YouTuber to delete tweets against Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The Delhi High Court has asked YouTuber and journalist Shyam Meera Singh to delete his tweets against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

On December 29, 2023, the court had issued a notice to Shyam in response to a defamation plea, which seeks directions to the defendant to remove his YouTube video alleging that Ram Rahim deceived his followers.

In 2017, Ram Rahim was handed 20 years in prison for allegedly raping two women disciples. In 2019, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his employee Ranjit Singh. In 2021, the Dera chief was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist.

Vacation judge Manoj Jain directed the defendant (Shyam) to delete the tweets that were posted by him.

“While the matter is sub judice, no further tweets…I want you to be responsible. If he is a journalist, he needs to be responsible. Please do not make any tweets which interfere with the justice delivery system,” Justice Jain remarked.